The online platform Shein plans to go public in Hong Kong. Potential investors have now been able to get a sense of the company's situation. In its filing, Shein outlines several risks.

The ultra-fast-fashion retailer Shein plans to list on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. To that end, the company is providing a glimpse into its finances: in the first quarter of 2026, the Chinese retailer lost nearly $100 million. (File photo)

Ahead of its planned initial public offering in Hong Kong, the online platform Shein has released weak financial results. According to a filing with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the China-based company posted a loss of $99 million in the first three months of this year.

According to the data, in the same quarter of the previous year, the platform—known for its so-called “ultra-fast fashion” products—had still posted a profit of $395 million. Meanwhile, consolidated revenue rose by only 1.1 percent to $9.05 billion during the same period.

Shein Outlines Risks

The statement went on to say that there is no guarantee that Shein will maintain its profitability in the future. Shein believes that its business operations involve risks, “many of which are beyond our control,” the Singapore-based company explained.

According to Shein, these risks include international tensions that affect international trade policy and, consequently, product sales. The company also cited government regulation as a risk to its business.

Specifically, the online retailer cited the repeal of the “de minimis” rule for duty-free packages in the U.S., which it said had led to rising costs, as well as a new EU regulation that imposes duties even on packages with a value of less than 150 euros.

A First Look at the Balance Sheet

Asian shopping platforms such as Shein, Temu, and AliExpress are becoming increasingly popular in Europe. It is primarily the low prices in the online fashion retail sector that make these platforms attractive to customers. However, the platforms have also faced criticism. Politicians, retail representatives, and consumer advocates have raised concerns about, among other things, product quality, a lack of oversight, and unfair competitive conditions.

Shein ships its goods from China directly from manufacturers—usually by air—to destinations around the world and offers them at particularly low prices. However, logistics costs have come under pressure in recent months due to the war in Iran and rising crude oil prices. Nevertheless, Shein pointed to long-term agreements that have secured air freight capacity. According to the statement, management does not expect the conflict to have any significant impact on the business.

It is still unclear when Shein plans to make its initial public offering on the Hong Kong stock market. Sunday’s stock exchange announcement provides interested investors with their first glimpse into the company’s current state since news of the planned IPO broke.