When money gets tight, small business owners would rather tighten their own belts than seek fresh capital from outside sources. This is the finding of a study by the financial services provider Qonto.

For the study, nearly 1,700 business owners in Germany, France, Italy, and Spain were surveyed in the spring of 2026. Nearly half (46 percent) of solo self-employed individuals and micro-enterprises have cut their own salaries or even suspended them entirely over the past twelve months to keep their businesses running.

This has hit founders in the early stages particularly hard: for companies that have been on the market for only six to twelve months, this figure climbs to 71 percent.

45 percent of the European companies surveyed have never resorted to external financing. In Germany and Spain, this “abstinence rate” is highest at 50 percent in each country.

The Stigma of Debt

The study states that the financing gap is not only due to a lack of available options but also has deep-rooted cultural and psychological causes. “Debt is often associated with shame and is considered a stigma.”

According to the study, 36 percent of small business owners view taking on debt as a clear sign of poor financial management. In Germany, this figure stands at 27 percent; in France, it is highest at 41 percent. The fear of losing control plays a significant role in the decision to avoid taking out a loan: one-third of respondents (33 percent) fear that external lenders will restrict their freedom to make decisions.

Behind this lies a strong desire for independence. 77 percent of respondents say how proud they are to run their business entirely without outside help. In Germany, 62 percent of companies without financing simply state that they see no need for loans—the highest figure among the four EU countries compared.