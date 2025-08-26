The AHV must not be neglected. (archive picture) sda

The AHV is the most important pillar of old-age provision in Switzerland. But even minor negligence can significantly reduce your pension. Here are six mistakes you should avoid at all costs.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Every shortfall in contributions reduces the AHV pension by 2.3 percent per year

Students, single-earner couples, mini-jobbers and Swiss abroad are particularly at risk

Regularly checking your AHV account prevents nasty surprises in old age Show more

Old-age and survivors' insurance (AHV) is the foundation of Swiss old-age provision. It ensures that the minimum subsistence level is covered in old age. However, this security cannot be taken for granted: even small gaps in contribution payments can have a massive impact on the amount of the pension in the long term.

According to the comparis.ch comparison service, every missing year of contributions reduces the pension by 2.3 percent. Five missing years already add up to a loss of over eleven percent. It is therefore worth checking your own situation regularly. A free account statement from the compensation office shows which years have already been credited and whether there are any gaps.

Missing contribution years

The biggest risk to your AHV pension is missing years of contributions. If you do not pay in for even one year, you can expect a significant deduction. Two missing years already mean a reduction of 4.6 percent, with five years it is 11.5 percent. Over the entire duration of the pension, tens of thousands of francs can quickly be lost.

To avoid such gaps, experts advise checking your personal AHV account every few years. The statement provides information on all reported income since the 18th birthday. If you check at an early stage, you can correct errors or shortfalls in good time - and thus prevent unpleasant surprises in old age.

Study or apprenticeship years overlooked

Young adults in particular often forget their AHV obligations. From January 1 after their 20th birthday, students and apprentices must also pay contributions. Anyone earning less than CHF 5,000 during this time is obliged to pay the minimum contribution of CHF 530 per year themselves.

If you are unaware of this obligation or ignore it, you risk leaving a gap at the start of your working life that is almost impossible to close later on. It is therefore advisable to register with the relevant compensation office at an early stage. This will ensure that years of training do not become a stumbling block for your later pension.

Do not insure maternity leave

Many people reduce their workload or take a break entirely to look after children or care for relatives. During this time, you should not lose sight of your AHV contributions. People who are not gainfully employed must register with the AHV; the amount of contributions depends on assets and pension income. In addition, child-raising and care credits can help to compensate for gaps.

A special rule applies to married or registered partners: if the working partner pays at least twice the minimum contribution, the other person is automatically insured. Nevertheless, you should also keep an overview here to avoid any nasty surprises later on.

Do not report mini-jobs

Many people work for several employers and each earn less than CHF 2,500 per year. In such cases, the employer is not obliged to pay AHV contributions. However, if the income from various jobs exceeds a total of CHF 5,000, the person liable to pay contributions must take action themselves.

This means either paying the minimum contribution themselves or asking the employer to collect contributions voluntarily. Special rules apply particularly in the cultural sector and in private households: There, even very small incomes are subject to contributions. If you don't know these details, you risk unnecessary gaps.

Accounting for self-employment incorrectly

If you are self-employed, you are responsible for your own contributions. These are transferred directly to the compensation office and initially collected as payments on account based on estimated income. However, many people do not register correctly or pay too little.

The rude awakening comes with the final statement: additional payments including interest charges can quickly become a burden. This is why it is crucial to constantly adjust your income and regularly check your contributions on account. This is the only way to avoid unpleasant surprises.

Do not insure a stay abroad

A longer stay abroad or a job abroad must be planned carefully - also with regard to AHV. In EU and EFTA states, the obligation to take out insurance in Switzerland remains in place, so that you continue to pay in regularly. The situation is different if you emigrate to a country without an agreement: There is an immediate risk of gaps.

The solution is voluntary continued insurance. If you contact the compensation office in good time, you can ensure that your contribution years are fully credited despite your stay abroad. Those who leave unprepared, on the other hand, run the risk of losing valuable years for their AHV pension.