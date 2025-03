The cantonal police of Graubünden confirmed the crash of a small plane above La Punt GR on Monday. (symbolic image) Keystone

On Monday evening, a small plane crashed above La Punt in Graubünden. A spokeswoman for the cantonal police confirmed corresponding media reports.

Keystone-SDA SDA

She was not yet able to provide any information about the people involved or details of the crash. The police spokeswoman was also unable to provide any information on the state of health of those involved. Much is still unclear at present, it said.