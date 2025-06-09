x X/T_CAS videos

A twin-engine plane with 20 people on board has crashed in Tennessee. All passengers survive. Four people were taken to hospital with injuries and several others were treated at the scene.

Four people were taken to hospital with injuries, some of them serious, while others suffered only minor injuries.

The aircraft, a De Havilland DHC-6 Twin Otter, crashed shortly after take-off and was being used for parachute jumping exercises, according to the media. Show more

In the US state of Tennessee, all 20 occupants survived the crash of an airplane. There were no fatalities, said Lyle Russell, spokesman for the city council of Tullahoma, south of Nashville, after the accident on Sunday.

Due to serious injuries, three passengers were taken to hospital by helicopter and another injured person by ambulance. Several people with minor injuries were treated at the crash site.

According to the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the twin-engine De Havilland Canada DHC-6 Twin Otter crashed on Sunday shortly after take-off from Tullahoma Regional Airport. There were 20 passengers and crew members on board. According to local media, the aircraft was being used for skydiving exercises.

A plane carrying 16 to 20 people crashed around 12:15 p.m. at Tullahoma Regional Airport in Coffee County, Tennessee, approximately 60 miles south of Nashville. The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) reported the incident, noting that it occurred on Old Shelbyville Road.

Photos circulated online showed an aircraft lying in the grass with its wing apparently broken off and its tail damaged. Police vehicles with flashing blue lights could be seen behind it. City administration spokesman Russell explained that the crash did not cause any damage to the airport or other buildings.