Two occupants of a small plane had a stroke of luck. The crash of their small plane was stopped by a tree. A hydrant was hit in the accident and water shot meters high into the sky.

Fabienne Berner

No time? blue News summarizes for you A small plane crashed in Fullerton, California, on Monday, November 25. It crashed into a tree next to a busy road.

A fire hydrant was also hit in the accident. A huge fountain of water could be seen.

The two occupants of the plane were rescued by the fire department. They were taken to hospital and escaped with minor injuries. Show more

More from the department