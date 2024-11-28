  1. Residential Customers
Rough landing Small plane crashes and triggers water fountain

Fabienne Berner

28.11.2024

Two occupants of a small plane had a stroke of luck. The crash of their small plane was stopped by a tree. A hydrant was hit in the accident and water shot meters high into the sky.

28.11.2024, 20:10

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A small plane crashed in Fullerton, California, on Monday, November 25. It crashed into a tree next to a busy road.
  • A fire hydrant was also hit in the accident. A huge fountain of water could be seen.
  • The two occupants of the plane were rescued by the fire department. They were taken to hospital and escaped with minor injuries.
