A small plane crashes at Southend Airport near London. The police are calling it a serious incident. Several ambulances and special vehicles are on the scene.

A small plane has crashed at an airport near London. Essex Police said it was a "serious incident" at London Southend Airport, according to the British news agency PA. "We were alerted shortly before 4pm to reports of a collision with a 12-meter aircraft," it said.

The East of England Ambulance Service said in an X report that several ambulances and special vehicles were at the scene. A rescue helicopter was also deployed. According to the police, the operation would continue for several hours and the public should avoid the area, PA further reported. There were initially no reports of injuries or fatalities, and the number of people on board is currently unclear.

The airport is located 60 kilometers east of London near Southend-on-Sea in the county of Essex. A nearby rugby club and a golf club were reportedly evacuated as a precaution. Several flights scheduled for today have been canceled, as can be seen on the airport's website.

Eyewitnesses report "fireball"

An eyewitness told PA that he was at the airport with his family at the time of the accident. The small plane crashed "head first" into the ground and there was a "big fireball". Shortly before the crash, he and other airport guests had waved to the pilots "and they waved back to us", he said according to PA.

An employee of a golf club near the scene of the accident reported that he had felt a "big heat wave" and suddenly saw a "huge fireball". Numerous people then ran to the scene of the accident to look for injured people. Alleged footage of the incident is circulating on social media. They show a fireball and thick black smoke.

According to media reports, the small aircraft is said to be a Beech B200 King Air. The plane took off shortly before 5 p.m. (4 p.m. local time) and was due to fly to the Netherlands. However, the plane crashed a few minutes after take-off.