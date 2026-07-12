A small plane crashed in a rugged mountain forest in Austria; rescue crews had to fight their way to the crash site. Two people died, and two others were seriously injured.

According to emergency services, two people died and two were seriously injured in the crash

Here's what it's all about A four-seat light aircraft crashed in Lower Austria.

Two people died, and two others were seriously injured.

A firefighter happened to witness the fall and immediately launched a rescue operation.

The crash site, located in difficult-to-access terrain, posed major challenges for the emergency responders. They had to fight their way through to the scene of the accident with heavy equipment. Summary created with

The pilot and a woman were killed when a four-seat small plane crashed in Austria. According to police, a teenage girl and another passenger were rescued alive from the crash site in a rugged mountain forest. According to the regional emergency response center, both were seriously injured.

The accident occurred near Gaming in the eastern state of Lower Austria. The single-engine aircraft had taken off from an airfield about 40 kilometers away.

Firefighter Ensures a Swift Response

A firefighter happened to witness the crash, according to a spokesperson for the regional operations center who spoke to the German Press Agency. The firefighter alerted emergency responders and immediately tried to reach the plane himself.

For the 47-year-old pilot and a female passenger of the same age, any help came too late. According to police, they died at the scene of the accident.

A 15-year-old girl and a 41-year-old man were rescued using ropes after being injured. The two injured people were flown to hospitals by helicopter. No further information about the four victims was available at first.

Heading to the scene of the accident with a chainsaw

The crash site, located in hard-to-reach terrain, posed major challenges for the emergency responders. Rescuers had to cut their way through the terrain using chainsaws and other equipment and build a makeshift bridge over a stream to reach the plane, as a firefighter described to the ORF. Gaming is a small rural community near the Ötscher, which rises to just under 1,900 meters.

For the time being, the police have not provided any information regarding the possible cause of the fatal crash. Police detectives and state aviation accident investigators have launched an investigation.

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