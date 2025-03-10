Small plane crashes into parking lot in Pennsylvania - Gallery All five occupants survived the accident and were taken to hospitals. Image: dpa No residents suffered injuries. Image: dpa The plane crashed a few minutes after take-off. Image: dpa Small plane crashes into parking lot in Pennsylvania - Gallery All five occupants survived the accident and were taken to hospitals. Image: dpa No residents suffered injuries. Image: dpa The plane crashed a few minutes after take-off. Image: dpa

Shortly after take-off, a small plane crashes into a housing estate in the USA. But the occupants and residents are lucky.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you A single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza crashed into the parking lot of a retirement community in the US state of Pennsylvania.

All five occupants survived the crash but were injured.

Around a dozen cars were destroyed or caught fire, while the cause of the accident is still unclear.

Shortly after take-off, the pilot reported an open door and wanted to turn back before the crash occurred. Show more

In the US state of Pennsylvania, a small plane crashed into the parking lot of a retirement community. All five occupants suffered injuries and were taken to nearby hospitals, according to the fire department early Sunday evening (local time). Around a dozen vehicles were damaged and partially burnt out, the authorities said.

The single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza aircraft took off from the nearby airport in Lancaster at around 3 p.m. and crashed into the parking lot in Manheim about 15 minutes later. No official details have yet been released as to the exact cause of the accident.

The pilot reported shortly after take-off that one of the doors was still open. He asked air traffic control for permission to return to Lancaster Airport, local broadcaster 6ABC reported.