The scene of the accident: the small plane crashed on the northern edge of the village of La Punt Chamues-ch in a populated area. Kantonspolizei Graubünden

Three people are believed to have died in a small plane crash in La Punt GR on Monday evening. According to the cantonal police of Graubünden, the plane was on its way back to Denmark. The fatalities have yet to be identified.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Monday, a small plane crashed near La Punt GR.

The police announced on Tuesday: All three occupants died in the accident.

The propeller plane was on its way back to Denmark. Show more

The single-engine Extra EA-400 propeller plane had taken off from Samedan airfield at 5.20 p.m. bound for Roskilde, Denmark. Two minutes later, it crashed on the northern edge of the village of La Punt Chamues-ch in a populated area and burned out completely. All three occupants of the plane died. The plane had arrived from Denmark on March 13 and was on its return flight. The formal identification of the fatalities is still pending, according to the cantonal police of Graubünden.

The Plaiv fire department, the Upper Engadine Rescue Service, Rega, the Office for Nature and the Environment and the Graubünden cantonal police were involved in the plane crash. The recovery work will take place on Tuesday. The Federal Office of Civil Aviation (FOCA) has ordered an airspace closure.

The emergency services during fire-fighting operations. Kantonspolizei Graubünden

The cause of the crash is being investigated by the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland in coordination with the Swiss Transportation Safety Investigation Board (STSB), the Graubünden public prosecutor's office, the Federal Criminal Police and the Graubünden cantonal police.

The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland has opened a criminal investigation on the basis of its jurisdiction under Art. 98 of the Federal Aviation Act (LFG). The Swiss Transportation Safety Investigation Board (STSB) is responsible for investigating the cause of the accident.