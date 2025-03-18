  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

En route to Denmark Small plane crashes near La Punt GR - all occupants dead

SDA

18.3.2025 - 10:17

The scene of the accident: the small plane crashed on the northern edge of the village of La Punt Chamues-ch in a populated area.
The scene of the accident: the small plane crashed on the northern edge of the village of La Punt Chamues-ch in a populated area.
Kantonspolizei Graubünden

Three people are believed to have died in a small plane crash in La Punt GR on Monday evening. According to the cantonal police of Graubünden, the plane was on its way back to Denmark. The fatalities have yet to be identified.

Keystone-SDA

18.03.2025, 10:17

18.03.2025, 10:38

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • On Monday, a small plane crashed near La Punt GR.
  • The police announced on Tuesday: All three occupants died in the accident.
  • The propeller plane was on its way back to Denmark.
Show more

The single-engine Extra EA-400 propeller plane had taken off from Samedan airfield at 5.20 p.m. bound for Roskilde, Denmark. Two minutes later, it crashed on the northern edge of the village of La Punt Chamues-ch in a populated area and burned out completely. All three occupants of the plane died. The plane had arrived from Denmark on March 13 and was on its return flight. The formal identification of the fatalities is still pending, according to the cantonal police of Graubünden.

The Plaiv fire department, the Upper Engadine Rescue Service, Rega, the Office for Nature and the Environment and the Graubünden cantonal police were involved in the plane crash. The recovery work will take place on Tuesday. The Federal Office of Civil Aviation (FOCA) has ordered an airspace closure.

The emergency services during fire-fighting operations.
The emergency services during fire-fighting operations.
Kantonspolizei Graubünden

The cause of the crash is being investigated by the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland in coordination with the Swiss Transportation Safety Investigation Board (STSB), the Graubünden public prosecutor's office, the Federal Criminal Police and the Graubünden cantonal police.

The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland has opened a criminal investigation on the basis of its jurisdiction under Art. 98 of the Federal Aviation Act (LFG). The Swiss Transportation Safety Investigation Board (STSB) is responsible for investigating the cause of the accident.

More from the department

Exhibition. Locarno celebrates the camellia and the start of spring

ExhibitionLocarno celebrates the camellia and the start of spring

Justice. The animal welfare case in Hefenhofen TG goes back to the district court

JusticeThe animal welfare case in Hefenhofen TG goes back to the district court

Commodities. Glencore CEO Gary Nagle earned slightly less in 2024

CommoditiesGlencore CEO Gary Nagle earned slightly less in 2024