The small plane crashed onto a frozen lake and half sank into the water. (March 24, 2025) Image: Keystone/Alaska National Guard via AP

A man and two children crash their plane onto a remote ice lake - and have to hold out in a precarious position overnight. They are rescued thanks to an appeal on social media.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A father and his two children have been rescued from the half-submerged wreckage of their crashed small plane in southern Alaska.

US media published pictures of the lonely plane in the middle of the icy Alaskan wilderness.

Following a Facebook post, a dozen pilots set off on Monday morning to help in the search for the missing plane. Show more

After a small plane crashed in the US state of Alaska, the pilot and his two daughters waited twelve hours on the wing until they could be rescued. The family survived. A dozen pilots set off on Monday morning after a Facebook post to help search for the missing plane. Terry Godes headed for Lake Tustumena near a glacier and discovered the wreckage there. "It broke my heart to see it, but as I got closer and deeper, I could see there were three people sitting on the wing," he told the AP on Tuesday. "They were alive and responsive and moving."

The family is out of danger and was taken to hospital, police spokesman Austin McDaniel told the media the day before. The Piper PA-12 Super Cruiser aircraft had been reported missing on Sunday evening. The 24,200-hectare Tustumena Lake, where the plane was found, is "notorious for its sudden and dangerous winds", as the Alaska Department of Fish and Game explained. It was initially unclear why the plane crashed; the US Transportation Department and the Federal Aviation Administration want to investigate the incident.

"Ultimately, the crew of the plane was lucky because from what my people have told me, the tail of the plane was frozen in the ice. And if the tail hadn't refrozen, it would have sunk," said Lt. Col. Brendon Holbrook of the Alaska Army National Guard, who ultimately rescued the family by helicopter.