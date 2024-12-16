"The unmistakable smell of 100 pigs traveling in the cargo hold prompted the crew to divert to Bermuda for a break in the fresh air," Skyport said, according to the Royal Gazette. According to the report, the animals were unloaded and housed in the airport's former mail processing facility. The KLM passengers and crew were accommodated in hotels.
According to the Royal Gazette, veterinarians and nurses took care of the pigs. On Saturday evening, the plane, passengers and pigs left Bermuda for Mexico City.