Pigs on board a KLM plane have caused a stopover. Keystone

A KLM passenger plane from Amsterdam to Mexico City had to make an emergency landing on Bermuda. An animal load in the cargo hold had previously polluted the air.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you The pungent smell of 100 pigs in the cargo hold forced the crew of a KLM plane to make an emergency landing in Bermuda.

The animals were unloaded at the airport and temporarily housed in a former mail processing facility.

while passengers and crew were relocated to hotels. On Sunday evening, the pigs continued their journey on a KLM Cargo plane to Mexico City, cared for by veterinarians and nurses. Show more

On a flight from Amsterdam to Mexico City, a passenger plane had to make an emergency landing in Bermuda on Friday evening due to an unpleasant smell. The culprit: 100 pigs in the cargo hold.

Skyport, the operator of LF Wade International Airport, confirmed that KLM Flight 685, with 259 passengers and crew on board, landed in Bermuda on Friday evening.

"The unmistakable smell of 100 pigs traveling in the cargo hold prompted the crew to divert to Bermuda for a break in the fresh air," Skyport said, according to the Royal Gazette. According to the report, the animals were unloaded and housed in the airport's former mail processing facility. The KLM passengers and crew were accommodated in hotels.

According to the Royal Gazette, veterinarians and nurses took care of the pigs. On Saturday evening, the plane, passengers and pigs left Bermuda for Mexico City.