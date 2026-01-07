Stock markets around the world are currently moving upwards. (symbolic image) sda

The Swiss benchmark index SMI began trading on Wednesday with significant gains and reached a new record high. The positive mood on the international stock markets is also boosting the domestic stock market.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Swiss Market Index (SMI) rose sharply early on Wednesday, continuing its upward trend.

The DAX in Germany exceeded the 25,000 point mark for the first time.

Important economic data will be in focus during the course of the day in both Europe and the USA. Show more

The SMI soared to new heights right at the start on Wednesday. The Swiss leading index is thus taking advantage of the positive mood on Wall Street. Both the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq tech stock exchange rose there.

"Although the year has started with many uncertainties, none of this has stopped the bulls from driving the markets higher," commented one trader on the start to the year so far.

While the corporate agenda does not yet have any fixed dates, there are a number of economic data on the calendar. European inflation data, for example, will come into focus in the morning. In the US, employment data from ADP, the Jolts report on job vacancies, the ISM services index and new industrial orders will follow in the afternoon.

The SMI gains 0.42 percent to 13,377.58 points at 09.15 a.m., with the new record high now standing at 13,389.65 points. At the same time, the broad SPI gained 0.41 percent to 18,427.79 points.

DAX also at new record level

Prices are also rising on other European stock exchanges. The DAX in Frankfurt, for example, exceeded the 25,000 point mark for the first time in its history. The prospect of an upturn in the German economy in the new year is a key driver of share prices due to the billions in infrastructure and armaments funding from the German government.

The US attack on Venezuela and the capture of Venezuelan head of state Nicolás Maduro by US elite troops did not cause uncertainty, but rather hopes of falling oil prices, which have already materialized to some extent. In Europe, the Eurozone's leading barometer, the EuroStoxx 50, is gradually approaching the 6,000 points mark.

In Germany, Amrize (+3.6%) is at the top of the index following the first add-on acquisition in the USA. And the pharmaceutical heavyweights Novartis (+1.2%) and Roche (+1.4%) are benefiting from an industry study.

Nestlé (-1.0%) is again at the bottom of the index. Since the beginning of the week, the stocks have been under pressure due to the recall of infant formula in numerous countries, even if the financial impact is minor according to statements by the food company.