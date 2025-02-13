February 13, 09.44 a.m.

Nestle makes strong gains on Thursday morning. KEYSTONE

Despite a challenging economic environment, Nestlé achieved sales of 91.4 billion Swiss francs in 2024 - a decrease of 1.8 percent compared to the previous year. Net profit also fell slightly by 1 percent to 10.9 billion Swiss francs.

Despite the declining figures, Nestlé shares rose by around 6 percent to 83.40 francs on Thursday morning - the highest level since October 2024.

CEO Laurent Freixe emphasized the company's robust performance despite the tense consumer sentiment: "In a challenging economic environment, we delivered a solid result in line with our updated outlook."

Nestlé is focusing on a three-year cost-cutting program to save 2.5 billion Swiss francs. Additional savings of over CHF 300 million have already been secured for 2025. These measures are intended to boost organic sales growth from 2025.

Good news for investors: the Board of Directors is proposing a dividend increase of five centimes to CHF 3.05 per share.