The satellite is at the top of the Vega-C rocket. Picture: Keystone

The solar wind satellite "Smile" has set off on its mission. On board a Vega-C rocket, the satellite lifted off from the European spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, at 05:52 Swiss time.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The solar wind satellite "Smile" has set off on its mission.

On board a Vega-C rocket, the satellite lifted off from the European spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, at 05:52 Swiss time.

Researchers at the University of Applied Sciences and Arts Northwestern Switzerland (FHNW) in Brugg AG developed key components for the mission.

"Smile" (Solar wind Magnetosphere Ionosphere Link Explorer) is a project of the European and Chinese space agencies.

The aim of the mission is to better understand - and perhaps even predict - space weather. Show more

The "Smile" space mission was launched today. On board a rocket, the "Smile" satellite will be launched into space to study solar storms. Technology from Switzerland is also on board.

There is a tense atmosphere at the University of Applied Sciences and Arts Northwestern Switzerland (FHNW) in Brugg AG today: researchers who have developed key components for the mission are watching the live stream of the launch with rapt attention. "It's a crazy shake-up, something can always go wrong," says project manager Säm Krucker to the Keystone-SDA news agency.

They can't breathe a sigh of relief just yet: the satellite is still on the rocket. Exactly 57 minutes after the launch, the tip of the rocket will split in two and release "Smile". The satellite's solar panels will unfold after 63 minutes - if this is successful, the launch will be considered a success. However, according to the researchers, it will take several days before we know exactly whether everything will work.

🔴 #LiveNow Watch our Smile mission launch on ESA Web TV 👉 https://t.co/DLaWLfvbe5 https://t.co/lLn5JEiTJA — European Space Agency (@esa) May 19, 2026

"Smile" wants to understand space weather

"Smile" (Solar wind Magnetosphere Ionosphere Link Explorer) is a project of the European and Chinese space organizations. The aim of the mission is to better understand - and perhaps even predict - space weather.

Weather in space is determined by solar winds and solar storms, in which charged particles are hurled out of the sun. However, when these particles hit the Earth's magnetic field, they not only cause auroras, but also complex interactions: Satellites can be damaged, navigation systems disrupted and even power grids on Earth affected. Smile" aims to comprehensively measure these processes.

A cooling system for the telescope was developed, manufactured and tested at the FHNW. Swiss researchers have also contributed software for the mission. They developed algorithms to improve the image quality of the wide-angle camera.

In addition to parts of the satellite, parts of the rocket that carries the satellite into space also come from Switzerland. For example, the tip of the rocket that protects the satellite was manufactured at Beyond Gravity in Emmen LU.