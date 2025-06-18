Study shows: cannabis use can affect the heart and circulatory system. Symbolic image: KEYSTONE

A comprehensive analysis by French researchers sheds light on the effects of cannabis on health and shows an increased risk of serious cardiovascular events.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A French meta-analysis found that cannabis use increases the risk of strokes by 20 percent, heart attacks by 29 percent and fatal cardiovascular failure by double.

The study is based on health data from around 200 million people and confirms earlier indications of serious cardiovascular risks from THC.

Experts are calling for cannabis use to be taken seriously as a cardiac risk, to be included in preventative measures and to provide comprehensive information about it - similar to tobacco. Show more

A new study from France has investigated the health risks of cannabis use for the cardiovascular system. Over 200 million people worldwide consume cannabis, and its use is also widespread in this country.

Researchers led by Émilie Jounjus from the University of Toulouse have analyzed all relevant studies on the effects of cannabis on the cardiovascular system. The results were published in the specialist journal "Heart".

The psychoactive substance tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) affects pulse and blood pressure, while other cannabinoids have both direct and indirect effects on the cardiovascular system.

An international review led by Eva Hoch from the University of Munich describes the connection between cannabis use and cardiovascular events such as heart attacks and strokes. The effects of substances consumed at the same time, such as alcohol and tobacco, must also be taken into account.

Cannabis increases heart attacks

The French study focused on the risk of cardiovascular disease due to cannabis use. In a meta-analysis, all studies published between 2016 and 2023 that investigated a link between cannabis and cardiovascular death or surviving heart attacks and strokes were taken into account.

Of around 3,000 studies, 24 met the quality criteria and were based on the health data of around 200 million people. The analysis showed that the risk of stroke was 20 percent higher in cannabis users than in non-users.

The risk of acute coronary syndromes, such as heart attacks, was also 29 percent higher. The highest risk was for fatal cardiovascular failure, which was twice as high in cannabis users as in non-users.

Risk with cannabis is about the same as with tobacco use

These results are in line with previous studies and underline the need to consider cannabis as a risk for the cardiovascular system. The French research team recommends that cannabis use be considered in the diagnosis of severe cardiovascular conditions in medical practices and clinics.

An accompanying editorial by US experts calls for cannabis use to be included as a cardiovascular risk in preventive care. The risks to the heart and blood vessels are comparable to those of tobacco consumption. The experts plead for increased education about the risks, clear warnings at points of sale and the protection of bystanders from passive smoking.