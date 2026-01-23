According to Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, Israel has no interest in being drawn into the current conflict between the U.S. and Iran.

"The current situation, in which there is a limited conflict between Iran and the United States, is the right one and the best one for us," Smotrich said at a conference, according to several Israeli media outlets. Israel’s primary goal is to weaken Iran’s leadership, and the best way to achieve that is through economic measures, the minister said.

The conflict between the U.S. and Iran has escalated again in recent days, with U.S. airstrikes and Iranian retaliatory attacks in the region. When the war began in February, the U.S. and Israel had still been acting jointly against Iran.