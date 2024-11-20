One of the 320 tarantulas that the man wanted to smuggle from Peru to Asia. Picture: Forst- und Wildtierbehörde Serfor, Peru

The man wanted to smuggle tarantulas, giant ants and millipedes to Asia. However, he was noticed at the airport security checkpoint.

A man who tried to smuggle 320 tarantulas to Asia hidden under his sweatshirt was caught at Lima airport before leaving Peru. During the security check, officials noticed that the 28-year-old's abdomen was unusually bulging, according to the South American country's national forestry and wildlife authority.

The man had also been carrying 110 millipedes and nine giant tropical ants in plastic bags and small containers attached to his body.

The smuggler, identified by the authorities only as a Korean, was arrested. According to the Serfor authority, the confiscated animals are species from the Peruvian Amazon region. The tarantulas are listed as an endangered species in Peru.

The wildlife expert at the authority, Walter Silva, said that animals were often smuggled in just before Christmas to be sold as pets or to collectors. Worldwide, the illegal trade in wild animals is a business worth millions.

