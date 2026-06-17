Glasses with transparent lenses that can display information have long been a dream in Silicon Valley. The company behind a photo app wants to be among the first to bring them to market.

The company behind the photo-messaging app Snapchat has launched glasses with AR features. For now, the glasses will only be available in the U.S., the U.K., and France.

The creators of the photo and video app Snapchat are among the pioneers in glasses that can display digital information. The parent company, Snap, has opened pre-orders for the device, called Specs. The glasses, which feature so-called “augmented reality” (AR), are expected to hit the market this fall in the U.S., the U.K., and France. Snap has set the price at $2,195 in the U.S. and 2,295 euros in France.

The glasses, which look somewhat bulky, are designed to display information—such as directions and a mini-map—in the wearer’s field of view. When looking at a car engine, for example, they could highlight where coolant goes upon request. The data is displayed as holograms in a portion of the wearer’s field of view. The display can be controlled with finger gestures that the glasses’ camera recognizes. The battery is expected to last up to four hours—and up to 20 hours when recharged in the glasses’ case. The glasses come in two sizes, the lighter of which weighs 132 grams.

Google has also unveiled prototypes of similar glasses, which are set to hit the market in the coming months. According to media reports, Apple has also been working on AR devices for quite some time. Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook, has been selling a model of glasses with a small display in front of one eye since last year.