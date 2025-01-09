The SNB could once again distribute a profit to the Confederation and cantons. (archive image) sda

According to provisional calculations, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) will have generated a profit of around CHF 80 billion in 2024. The SNB intends to distribute CHF 3 billion to the Confederation and cantons.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Specifically, according to provisional calculations, the SNB reported a profit of around CHF 80 billion for the full year 2024 (previous year: CHF -3.2 billion). According to Thursday's statement, there was a profit of around CHF 67 billion on foreign currency positions, a valuation gain of CHF 21.2 billion on gold holdings and a loss of CHF 7.4 billion on Swiss franc positions.

After nine months, the SNB had posted a plus of 62.5 billion, with an additional profit of around 17.5 billion in the fourth quarter.

More from the departmentAccording to the SNB, the allocation to the provisions for currency reserves will amount to CHF 11.6 billion. After taking into account the negative distribution reserve of 53.2 billion, this results in a balance sheet profit of around 16 billion. This will enable a dividend payment of CHF 15 per share, which corresponds to the maximum amount stipulated by law, as well as a profit distribution to the Confederation and cantons totaling CHF 3 billion.

The detailed report on the annual financial statements with the final figures will be published on March 3.