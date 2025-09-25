SNB Chairman Martin Schlegel continues to set high hurdles for the reintroduction of negative interest rates. (symbolic image) sda

After six cuts in a row, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) is not touching interest rates on Thursday. It is leaving the key interest rate at 0.00 percent. And the SNB will continue to intervene in the foreign exchange market if necessary.

Keystone-SDA SDA

After six cuts in a row recently, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) is not touching interest rates on Thursday. It is leaving the key interest rate at 0.00 percent. And the SNB will continue to intervene in the foreign exchange market if necessary.

Inflationary pressure is practically unchanged compared to the previous quarter, the SNB wrote in a communiqué. The SNB will now continue to monitor the situation closely and adjust its monetary policy if necessary to ensure price stability.

However, the economic outlook for Switzerland remains uncertain, the central bank emphasized. The significantly higher US tariffs in particular have clouded the outlook. The main risks for the Swiss economy therefore remain US trade policy and the development of the global economy.

SNB's decision is no surprise

The SNB's latest decision comes as no surprise. The vast majority of economists had expected it in advance, and the SNB had previously cut the key interest rate at six meetings in a row. It cut it by 25 basis points in March, June and September 2024, by 50 basis points last December and then again by 25 basis points in March and June.

Previously, the central bank had raised the key interest rate from -0.75% at the time to 1.75% in just five steps from June 2022. The reason for this was the sharp rise in inflation, which has since fallen again significantly and had even slipped into negative territory in the meantime.