The Swiss National Bank (SNB) in Zurich. Archive picture: KEYSTONE

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) is taking the next interest rate step and lowering the key interest rate by a further 25 basis points, as announced today. It now stands at 0.00 percent.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Swiss National Bank (SNB) has lowered its key interest rate for the sixth time in a row, this time by 25 basis points to 0 percent.

The SNB justifies the decision with declining inflationary pressure after inflation was slightly negative in May.

The SNB has announced that it will continue to monitor the economic situation closely and intervene in both monetary policy and the foreign exchange market if necessary. Show more

On Wednesday, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) announced a further interest rate cut of 25 basis points to zero percent.

The reason given for the move was low inflation. According to Thursday's communiqué, inflationary pressure has decreased compared to the previous quarter. It is known that inflation was slightly negative in May.

The SNB will now continue to monitor the situation closely and adjust its monetary policy if necessary. The aim is to ensure that inflation remains within the price stability range in the medium term. If necessary, the SNB is also prepared to remain active on the foreign exchange market.

Sixth cut in a row

The current decision comes as no surprise. Most economists had expected it in advance.

This is the sixth interest rate cut in a row. As a reminder: in March, June and September 2024, the SNB cut the key interest rate by 25 basis points each time, last December by 50 basis points and then again last March by 25 basis points.

The central bank had previously raised the key interest rate from -0.75% in June 2022 to 1.75% in just five steps. The reason for this was the sharp rise in inflation, which has since fallen again significantly and recently even slipped into negative territory.