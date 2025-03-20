The key interest rate cut has an impact on various monetary policy processes. sda

The Swiss National Bank has lowered the key interest rate again. This has a direct impact on our wallets. blue News shows who benefits now.

Mortgage and loan interest rates could fall - an advantage for property buyers and consumers.

For tenants and savers, the reduction brings hardly any advantages - on the contrary.

The weaker franc helps export companies, but could make travel and imports more expensive. Show more

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) lowered its key interest rate by 0.25 percentage points today, Thursday. The decision comes as a surprise, but it has a very real impact on our everyday lives.

blue News shows what the interest rate cut means for consumers.

Mortgage interest rates could fall

Interest rate cuts are an important signal for homeowners and those who want to become one. Variable-rate mortgages and short-term fixed-rate mortgages in particular are based on the SNB's key interest rates. A reduction can therefore be directly reflected in lower financing costs.

Anyone currently looking to renew or take out a mortgage should compare offers carefully in the coming weeks. Banks and insurance companies do not always adjust their interest rates immediately, but the trend is pointing downwards. Nevertheless, the mortgage market remains volatile - good advice remains key.

Loan interest rates could fall

The reduction may also have an impact on consumer loans, overdrafts and leasing contracts. Although there is less leeway than with mortgages, individual providers could offer lower interest rates in the coming months.

For consumers, this means that anyone thinking about making a major purchase, such as a car or renovation, could benefit from more favorable credit terms. Nevertheless, it is worth taking a close look at the contract - ancillary costs and fees continue to play a major role.

Hardly any impact for tenants

For tenants, the reduction in the key interest rate is news that has little impact. The reference interest rate is much more decisive. This was only lowered a few weeks ago and a further reduction is not yet conceivable.

In addition, the reference interest rates for rental agreements are inert - a one-off reduction by the SNB is not enough to bring relief for rents.

Saving is hardly worthwhile

The trend is less pleasing for savers. Interest rates on savings accounts in Switzerland were still low anyway - usually below one percent. The interest rate cut is unlikely to change this. On the contrary: some banks could cut the meagre interest rates even further.

This means that savings will continue to yield hardly any return - especially after deducting inflation. Anyone wishing to build up assets must therefore continue to look for alternatives, such as investing in certain shares. Here too, it is worth comparing offers, as individual banks are offering promotions or special savings accounts with slightly better conditions.

Export companies benefit

The interest rate decision has advantages for exporters. KEYSTONE

A lower interest rate makes the Swiss franc less attractive for international investors compared to other currencies. This can lead to a slight devaluation of the currency. This is fundamentally positive for exports, as Swiss products become cheaper abroad.

For consumers, however, this means that imported goods could become more expensive. This applies, for example, to electronic devices, clothing and vehicles from abroad. Travel to the eurozone or the USA could also cost slightly more if the exchange rate moves against the franc.

Good time for shares?

The interest rate cut is going down well on the stock markets. Lower interest rates mean that it is less attractive for investors to leave their money in savings accounts - shares, funds or real estate investments are preferred instead. This can lead to rising prices.

For private investors, this offers a favorable environment for entering the capital market or expanding existing investments. At the same time, however, the risk is also increasing, as the markets react strongly to economic signals. A balanced strategy remains important - and here too, advice protects against unpleasant surprises.