The Swiss National Bank posted a profit of 25.2 billion francs in the first half of 2026. Between April and June alone, it added 25.8 billion francs to its profits. Rising stock prices were the main driver behind this sharp turnaround.

The SNB benefited from the strong performance of the stock markets in the second quarter of 2026. (File photo)

Here's what it's all about The SNB posted a profit of 25.2 billion Swiss francs in the first half of 2026.

Foreign currency positions resulted in a gain of 31.7 billion, while the value of gold reserves fell by 6.4 billion.

The National Bank warns against drawing conclusions about the full-year results or potential dividends based solely on the half-year results. Summary created with

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) posted a profit in the billions in the first half of 2026. After posting a slight loss in the first quarter, the SNB benefited from the strong performance of the stock markets in the second quarter.

Overall, the first half of 2026 resulted in a profit of 25.2 billion Swiss francs, as the SNB announced on Friday. In the period from April through June 2026 alone, it posted a profit of 25.8 billion, following a loss of 0.5 billion in the period from January through March.

Significant gains on equity positions, as well as interest and dividend income, resulted in a total profit of 31.7 billion Swiss francs on the SNB’s foreign currency positions in the first half of the year. In addition to the capital gains on equity positions, the profits were further bolstered by favorable exchange rate movements.

By contrast, the gold holdings incurred a valuation loss of 6.4 billion francs. The price of gold declined over the course of the year: As of the end of June, one kilogram of gold cost 104,812 francs, down from 110,919 francs at the end of 2025.

As usual, the SNB emphasizes in its statement that its results depend largely on developments in the gold, foreign exchange, and capital markets. Significant fluctuations are therefore the norm, and it is only possible to a limited extent to draw conclusions about the full-year results based on the interim results.

Overall, the high profit in the second quarter comes as no surprise. However, UBS analysts had previously estimated half-year profit at around 18 to 23 billion, which is slightly lower.

In 2025, the SNB posted a profit of 26.1 billion Swiss francs. The federal government and the cantons benefited from this through a dividend payment of 4 billion.