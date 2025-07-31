The SNB has posted a large loss. (archive image) sda

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) slipped well into the red in the first half of 2020. The weakening US dollar since the start of the tariff turbulence at the beginning of April had a particularly negative impact on the result.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The SNB posted a loss of CHF 15.3 billion in the first half of the year.

This is due to the customs turbulence and the weak US dollar.

As usual, the SNB emphasized that its result is largely dependent on the performance of the gold, foreign exchange and capital markets. Show more

Overall, the SNB posted a loss of CHF 15.3 billion in the period from January to June of the current year. While it posted a loss of CHF 22.7 billion on its foreign currency positions, according to a statement on Thursday, there was a valuation gain of CHF 8.6 billion on its gold holdings, which remained unchanged in terms of volume. Meanwhile, a loss of CHF 1.0 billion was recorded on Swiss franc positions.

After a profit of CHF 6.7 billion in the first quarter, this results in a loss of CHF 22.0 billion for the second quarter of the year. The SNB even posted a loss of CHF 4.2 billion on its gold positions in the second quarter due to the weak dollar.

The weakness of the dollar against the Swiss franc is clearly the main reason for the negative result. While the stock markets recovered quickly after the crash in the first half of April and in some cases reached new highs, the US currency remained weak.

At the end of March - shortly before US President Donald Trump's "Liberation Day" - one dollar cost a good 88 centimes. At the end of June - i.e. at the end of the reporting period - it was only 79 centimes. The euro also weakened somewhat, but only to 0.9340 from 0.9570 francs.

As usual, the SNB emphasized that its result is largely dependent on the development of the gold, foreign exchange and capital markets. Strong fluctuations are therefore the rule and conclusions from the interim result to the annual result are only possible to a limited extent.