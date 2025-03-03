Rosy times: The evening sun shines on the façade of the Swiss National Bank. KEYSTONE

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) reports a definitive profit of CHF 80.7 billion for 2024. As already known, the Confederation and cantons will receive a distribution of around CHF 3 billion. This means that the profit is even slightly higher than reported at the beginning of the year: At that time, there was talk of around 80 billion.

In detail, the SNB reported a profit of CHF 67.3 billion on its foreign currency positions and a profit of CHF 21.2 billion on its gold holdings, but a loss of CHF 7.4 billion on its Swiss franc positions. Meanwhile, operating expenses amounted to CHF 0.4 billion.

After allocating CHF 11.6 billion to the provisions for currency reserves and taking into account the negative distribution reserve of CHF 53.2 billion, this results in a balance sheet profit of CHF 15.9 billion.

This enables a dividend payment of CHF 15 per share and the aforementioned profit distribution to the Confederation and cantons totaling CHF 3 billion. After these payments, the distribution reserve will amount to CHF 12.9 billion.