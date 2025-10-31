Strong gains on gold holdings have brought the SNB high profits in the third quarter. (archive picture) Keystone

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) made a profit in the first nine months of 2025. This was thanks to the profitable third quarter following a loss in the first half of the year.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Swiss National Bank generated a profit of CHF 12.6 billion in the first nine months of 2025 after a strong quarterly profit in the third quarter.

The main driver was a valuation gain of CHF 22.9 billion on gold holdings, while foreign currency and Swiss franc positions recorded losses.

The SNB points out that its result is heavily dependent on the financial markets and that interim results are of little significance for the annual result. Show more

According to a statement on Friday, the profit for the nine-month period amounted to CHF 12.6 billion. Following a loss of 15.3 billion francs in the first half of the year, this resulted in a strong plus of 27.9 billion francs in the third quarter.

While the SNB posted a loss of CHF 9.0 billion on its foreign currency positions in the first three quarters, there was a valuation gain of CHF 22.9 billion on its gold holdings, which remained unchanged in terms of volume. The Swiss franc positions, on the other hand, recorded a loss of 0.9 billion.

As usual, the SNB emphasized that its result is largely dependent on the development of the gold, foreign exchange and capital markets. Strong fluctuations are therefore the rule and conclusions from the interim result to the annual result are only possible to a limited extent.