According to a statement on Friday, the profit for the nine-month period amounted to CHF 12.6 billion. Following a loss of 15.3 billion francs in the first half of the year, this resulted in a strong plus of 27.9 billion francs in the third quarter.
While the SNB posted a loss of CHF 9.0 billion on its foreign currency positions in the first three quarters, there was a valuation gain of CHF 22.9 billion on its gold holdings, which remained unchanged in terms of volume. The Swiss franc positions, on the other hand, recorded a loss of 0.9 billion.
As usual, the SNB emphasized that its result is largely dependent on the development of the gold, foreign exchange and capital markets. Strong fluctuations are therefore the rule and conclusions from the interim result to the annual result are only possible to a limited extent.