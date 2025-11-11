Too many stickers - Zugspitze summit cross needs new gold - Gallery The summit cross is covered in hundreds of stickers and needs to be restored. Image: dpa For the start of the season on the Zugspitze on November 28, the cross should be back in its place on the summit. Image: dpa An image of the cross by artist Bernhard Rieger in the mountain station is officially approved for stickers. (archive picture) Image: dpa Too many stickers - Zugspitze summit cross needs new gold - Gallery The summit cross is covered in hundreds of stickers and needs to be restored. Image: dpa For the start of the season on the Zugspitze on November 28, the cross should be back in its place on the summit. Image: dpa An image of the cross by artist Bernhard Rieger in the mountain station is officially approved for stickers. (archive picture) Image: dpa

Real gold leaf adorns the summit cross on Germany's highest mountain. But it is covered in stickers from tourists right up to the top. What happens to the cross now?

The golden summit cross on the Zugspitze has been damaged by hundreds of stickers.

It is now being extensively restored - including removal of the stickers and new gilding.

Due to the dangerous climb to the original cross, a second, smaller cross has been erected at the mountain station, which can be safely covered with stickers. Show more

The famous golden summit cross on the Zugspitze no longer shines in all its glory. It is covered in hundreds of stickers with which visitors have immortalized themselves on Germany's highest mountain. Now it has to be restored.

Dismantling and transporting the 4.88-metre-high, 300-kilogram cross down to the valley is a time-consuming process. A helicopter picks it up from the summit at an altitude of 2962 meters. In the valley, it is transported on a truck to the workshop of blacksmith Andrea Würzinger in Eschenlohe. According to the Bayerische Zugspitzbahn, the restoration alone will cost a low five-figure sum in euros.

The Zugspitzbahn and the blacksmith hope that the work will be completed and the cross returned to its place on November 28th at the start of the ski season.

Stickers instead of shine

Würzinger will carefully remove the thick layer of stickers, sand the surface and then apply varnish and new gold leaf.

She has ordered 500 sheets of wafer-thin gold leaf measuring eight by eight centimetres, says Würzinger. Cost: around 1500 euros (just under 1400 francs). The price of gold is high. "We want to try to only gild where there is no more gold."

Visitors' sticker rage has escalated in recent years. When the cross, built by her father Franz Würzinger in 1993, was regilded for the first time after around 15 years, there were three stickers on it, the daughter reports. When it was regilded for the launch of the new Zugspitz cable car in 2017, there were around 70 - and now there are hundreds of stickers in three layers on the cross.

Selfie frenzy and risk of falling

The guests had to perform acrobatic exercises on the narrow summit close to the abyss, stretching themselves upwards or even climbing up to attach their stickers - with a high risk of falling.

The path from the mountain station to the real cross is also not without its dangers, albeit short. There is often snow on the short climbing section, the rock has been scraped smooth by many visitors and is sometimes slippery. And some even wear sneakers or even less suitable footwear.

On nice days, there is a real crowd on the narrow summit: selfies in front of the spectacular backdrop are also very popular.

Second cross

In order to provide guests with a safe and accessible opportunity to affix stickers, the Bayerische Zugspitzbahn has now installed a second, smaller cross at the mountain station, based on the original, which can be affixed as desired.

"We hope that guests will use the second cross and thus the safer version," says Zugspitzbahn spokesperson Laura Schaper. Nothing has happened so far. However, many visitors are not well equipped for the walk to the cross.

Cross with history

Würzinger will also take a close look at the four rays of the cross. One of them has already broken off twice in the past. The blacksmith suspects that in winter, when the snow is high enough, visitors hang onto the beams to take a photo. This could cause small cracks, so that later a strong storm is enough to tear off a spike - especially as the material is affected by extreme temperature fluctuations as well as the wind at high altitude.

The Würzingers have been Zugspitz summit cross specialists for decades. Father Franz was commissioned to build the new cross in the 1990s, as the original cross from 1851 could no longer be repaired. The original can be seen in the Werdenfels Museum. It has bullet holes. According to former museum director Josef Kümmerle, American soldiers drove up to the summit on April 28, 1945 and shot at the cross.

Video on the topic