Emergency services are battling the masses of snow on the Kamchatka peninsula in the Far East. Image: dpa Snow is also piling up in places in the Russian capital after record precipitation this winter. Image: dpa The authorities on the Kamchatka peninsula in the Far East are expecting the snow chaos to last for days. Image: dpa People in the Oktyabrsky district of Novosibirsk are also suffering from the cold. Image: Kirill Kukhmar/TASS via ZUMA Press/dpa Meteorologists are talking about the heaviest snowfall for around 30 years. Image: Yuri Smityuk/TASS via ZUMA Press/dpa

The harsh Russian winter is living up to its reputation. The capital Moscow and especially the Far Eastern peninsula of Kamchatka are struggling with masses of snow. There are also deaths and other serious consequences.

Large parts of Russia are being hit by a harsh winter with lots of snow.

The Far Eastern peninsula of Kamchatka has been particularly hard hit.

According to media reports, two men in the capital Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky were killed by masses of snow that crashed to the ground from roofs.

According to experts, the extreme conditions are due to recurring cyclones over the Pacific. Show more

Freezing temperatures and masses of snow with sometimes fatal consequences currently characterize large parts of Russia. The Far Eastern peninsula of Kamchatka, which is often shaken by strong earthquakes and the risk of tsunamis, is currently experiencing a winter of the century.

A state of emergency has been in force in the Pacific region for days. Russian media are reporting a "snow apocalypse" with houses and cars covered in snow, supply bottlenecks and casualties. In the capital Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, two men were killed by masses of snow crashing to the ground from roofs, according to the authorities.

Meteorologists are talking about the heaviest snowfall in around 30 years. Within just a few days, more snow fell than in months. Students and soldiers are also being deployed to help people in need. Some residents were trapped by the masses of snow; older people in particular were unable to free themselves.

Helpers shovel snow-covered houses free

The days of precipitation last week resulted in snow drifts up to five meters high on houses in places, as reported by the media and shown in videos. "Not everyone can get through such a situation alone," says student Pavel Sherebkin in a video on the local news portal "Kamchatka Sergodnya", as he shovels the paths to houses. But more helpers are arriving every day. "We are coping with the consequences of the cyclone."

According to scientists, the extreme conditions are due to recurring cyclones over the Pacific, which bring large amounts of moisture with them. The cold air and complex geography of Kamchatka turn this moisture into abundant heavy snow.

The inhabitants of Kamchatka are regarded throughout Russia as particularly hardy and patient when it comes to the extremes of the peninsula, which is also popular with tourists and has many active volcanoes. In 2023, a blanket of ash covered the already heavy snow following the eruption of the giant Shiveluch volcano. According to volcanologists, it was the biggest ash shower for 60 years.

Dozens of videos of the sometimes threatening conditions are circulating on social networks. You can see a woman opening her window and digging through the snow with a bucket, tipping the icy mass into the bathtub. In another clip, two men sit in a car under a meter-high carpet of snow. They have dug a long tunnel to the vehicle.

You can also see a lot of buildings where not only the entrance but also the second floors are snowed in. In some cases, people left their homes via the windows if they were unable to free themselves from the masses, as local media reported.

Governor admits supply bottlenecks

At an emergency meeting, Governor Vladimir Solodov ordered important roads and intersections to be cleared as quickly as possible following complaints about chaos and supply bottlenecks. The situation is critical, he said. Entrances to houses must be made accessible and garbage removed - many containers cannot be used due to the masses of snow. Traffic lights and road signs also have to be cleared. He expects the work to continue for days.

In his Telegram channel, Solodov shows himself visiting a supermarket; for days, there have been problems with fruit and vegetables in particular because delivery vehicles cannot drive or greenhouses are snowed in, he says. The politician has to listen to reports of hoarding. The supermarket manager told him that some people had bought 120 bread rolls at once and then sold them on elsewhere for a profit.

However, it is also shown that there are eggs, milk and bread baked in the in-house bakery. It is an attempt to respond to the videos also circulating of empty shelves and many complaints from residents in remote areas that there is nothing left to eat. Solodov ordered the supply of bread, milk, eggs and fuel to be ensured everywhere - and threatened those responsible with "consequences" if they failed to do so.

"The temporary shortage of some goods in some stores is solely due to the state of the infrastructure," said the governor. Small stores are affected. As soon as the access roads and entrances had been cleared, deliveries would be possible again. In any case, food production is continuing uninterrupted.

Snow chaos widespread in Russia - Moscow is also struggling

However, the situation remains tense with temperatures plummeting below zero. Schools are closed and some have switched to distance learning. Snow clearing vehicles are working around the clock to clear the last remaining roads.

The city administration of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky has called on parents not to let their children out on the streets. The warning is that they could be hit by masses of snow from roofs or huge icicles. Solodov criticized the fact that there are often no warning signs. "That's not possible," he said. The problem exists almost everywhere in Russia. There are repeated deaths as a result.

Even in the capital Moscow, which also recorded record amounts of precipitation, emergency services are still working on rooftops to shovel away the snow. On January 9, meteorologists spoke of one of the heaviest snowstorms in the past 146 years of weather observations.

Entire sidewalks are closed for the snow removal work on the roofs. Trucks are driving everywhere in the city to transport the masses of snow to safe places. Even on Red Square, the empire's center of power, mountains of snow are piled up against the Kremlin wall and St. Basil's Cathedral. Removal is a long time coming.

There is no relief in sight. Meteorologists are predicting temperatures of around minus 20 degrees Celsius in the capital for the coming week.