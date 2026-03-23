The injured man was flown by helicopter to Sion hospital, where he died on Saturday. Keystone (Symbolbild)

Tragic accident in Valais: a snowboarder has died following a collision with a snowmobile in the Zermatt ski area. The 45-year-old was skiing on a slope that was not yet open.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you A 45-year-old snowboarder collided with a snowmobile in the Zermatt ski area on Thursday morning.

The man succumbed to his serious injuries on Saturday.

At the time, the snowboarder was on piste 11, which was not yet open.

The Valais public prosecutor's office has opened an investigation. Show more

A snowboarder has died following a collision with a snowmobile in the Zermatt ski area. The 45-year-old Swiss man succumbed to his injuries in hospital on Saturday. The driver of the snowmobile was uninjured.

The accident occurred on Thursday morning at around 08:45, according to the Valais public prosecutor's office and the cantonal police on Monday.

Slope not yet open

The snowboarder was traveling from the Rothorn mountain station on piste 11, which was not yet open at the time. For reasons as yet unexplained, he collided with a snowmobile. This was traveling uphill as part of slope safety work.

The rescue services were called out with an Air Zermatt helicopter. After first aid, the injured man was flown to Sion Hospital, where he died on Saturday.

The Valais public prosecutor's office has launched an investigation to clarify the exact circumstances of the accident.