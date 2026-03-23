A snowboarder has died following a collision with a snowmobile in the Zermatt ski area. The 45-year-old Swiss man succumbed to his injuries in hospital on Saturday. The driver of the snowmobile was uninjured.
The accident occurred on Thursday morning at around 08:45, according to the Valais public prosecutor's office and the cantonal police on Monday.
Slope not yet open
The snowboarder was traveling from the Rothorn mountain station on piste 11, which was not yet open at the time. For reasons as yet unexplained, he collided with a snowmobile. This was traveling uphill as part of slope safety work.
The rescue services were called out with an Air Zermatt helicopter. After first aid, the injured man was flown to Sion Hospital, where he died on Saturday.
The Valais public prosecutor's office has launched an investigation to clarify the exact circumstances of the accident.