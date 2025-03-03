  1. Residential Customers
Rescue services arrive too late Snowboarder falls into crevasse in Valais - dead

3.3.2025 - 19:21

A snowboarder had a fatal accident in the Saas-Fee ski resort in Valais on Sunday. (archive picture)
Keystone/Martin Ruetschi

A snowboarder lost his life after falling into a crevasse on Sunday. Although the rescue services were on the scene immediately after the accident in Saas-Fee VS, all help came too late for the 52-year-old.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A snowboarder died after falling into a crevasse in Saas-Fee VS on Sunday afternoon.
  • The 52-year-old fell several meters off the marked slopes.
  • Rescue services were called out immediately but were unable to help the man.
A 52-year-old snowboarder fell into a crevasse in Saas-Fee VS on Sunday afternoon and died. He was skiing with a colleague off the marked pistes. He fell several meters into the crevasse.

Rescue teams from the cantonal police and the Valais cantonal rescue organization were deployed immediately, according to the cantonal police. They were supported by the helicopter company Air Zermatt.

They were able to rescue the casualty. Despite resuscitation measures, the Norwegian died on site. The public prosecutor's office opened an investigation.

