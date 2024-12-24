Heavy snow and storms paralyze parts of the Balkans - Gallery In Bosnia-Herzegovina and Croatia, storms and snow are hampering traffic. Many sections of highway are closed to traffic. Image: dpa In Bosnia-Herzegovina and Croatia, storms and snow are hampering traffic. Many sections of highway are closed to traffic. Image: dpa Heavy snow and storms paralyze parts of the Balkans - Gallery In Bosnia-Herzegovina and Croatia, storms and snow are hampering traffic. Many sections of highway are closed to traffic. Image: dpa In Bosnia-Herzegovina and Croatia, storms and snow are hampering traffic. Many sections of highway are closed to traffic. Image: dpa

Power outages in Bosnia, traffic chaos in Serbia and Croatia and a suspended search operation in Slovenia: The onset of winter is causing trouble in the Balkans.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you The onset of winter has caused trouble in the Balkans.

A snowstorm cut off the power supply to thousands of people in Bosnia-Herzegovina on Tuesday.

In the neighboring countries of Serbia and Croatia, traffic came to a partial standstill. Show more

A snowstorm cut off the power supply to thousands of people in Bosnia-Herzegovina on Tuesday. The adverse winter weather also caused traffic chaos in the neighboring countries of Serbia and Croatia. In Slovenia, the search for an injured hiker from Hungary, who went missing in the Alps north of the capital Ljubljana, has been interrupted since Sunday due to strong winds.

In various Balkan regions, the authorities issued travel warnings, while heavy snowfall made important roads impassable. Bosnia-Herzegovina, Serbia and Croatia banned the use of heavy vehicles and restricted traffic on affected roads.

Snow causes supply lines to collapse

In central Croatia, mountain rescuers used skis on Tuesday morning to reach a man trapped in his car who was trying to get to hospital for dialysis treatment. "We got him there in time," said rescuer Dario Cindric.

Rail traffic came to a complete standstill in parts of Bosnia. The state electricity supplier described the situation as "extremely tough". Heavy, wet snow caused supply lines to collapse, making them difficult to reach, according to a statement. The north-west and west of the country were hit the hardest. In some areas, people were left without drinking water. Schools remained closed for the second day in a row.

The regional television station N1 reported that dozens of vehicles were stuck in the snow in western Bosnia-Herzegovina for ten hours during the night before they could continue their journey. In the town of Drvar, the authorities declared a state of emergency while they tried to clear the roads of snow. The head of the local council, Jasna Pecanac, tells a local radio station that the town is isolated. "Many of our residents are stuck in the snow."