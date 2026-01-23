Anyone who pays up to $100,000 a month gets early access to Donald Trump’s posts on his platform, Truth Social. The offer is controversial—but the financial industry is jumping at the chance.

U.S. President Donald Trump holds up a printout of one of his Truth Social posts for the camera. (June 4, 2026)

Company Still Posts a Loss in the Millions So far, more than ten customers have paid for Trump's extremely expensive online access

Here's what it's all about Donald Trump's social media platform, Truth Social, has already attracted more than ten customers for a controversial feature that provides fast access to the U.S. president's posts

These are mostly companies that specialize in high-frequency trading on stock exchanges and financial markets.

The plan to market quick access to posts by Trump and other prominent users under the name "Truth API" therefore drew some fierce criticism in the U.S.

Trump Media & Technology Group, the parent company of Truth Social, posted a massive loss in the second quarter.

On Monday, the company therefore announced a turnaround. Summary created with

Donald Trump’s Truth Social network has already attracted more than ten customers for a controversial fast-track access service to the U.S. president’s posts. These are largely companies that specialize in high-frequency trading on stock exchanges and financial markets. They typically pay between $60,000 and $100,000 per month for this service, as Kevin McGurn, the current CEO of Truth Social’s parent company TMTG, said during a conference call. The company is in talks with other potential customers, for example in the AI sector.

Trump routinely uses Truth Social for important announcements—such as those regarding tariffs or military conflicts. Early access to such posts on the online network can be a competitive advantage for investors. The plan to market fast access to posts by Trump and other key users under the name “Truth API” therefore sparked some fierce criticism in the U.S. The price—reported in the media to be as high as $100,000 per month—also contributed to this backlash. According to the “Wall Street Journal”, the price drops to $60,000 for longer-term contracts.

Another question that has been raised is whether this service privatizes access to official government information. It is not officially known how much faster the data reaches paying customers' computers as a result. In the world of automated trading, however, even a few fractions of a second can make a difference.

Low revenue, in the red—time for a turnaround

For TMTG (Trump Media & Technology Group), this could become a lucrative new source of revenue. Although revenue rose 89 percent year-over-year in the last quarter, it amounted to just $1.7 million.

Due to a decline in the value of investments outside the media sector—such as in cryptocurrencies—the bottom line showed a loss of $238.1 million. This loss was more than ten times as high as in the same period of the previous year.

In a conference call following the release of the financial results, TMTG interim CEO McGurn said that the strategy pursued for the past year—to expand the company by entering several new business areas, including online betting and cryptocurrencies—would now be largely abandoned. Instead, he said he wanted to refocus more strongly on the core business as a social media platform.

Fewer and fewer active users

According to the "New York Times", Truth Social is losing a significant amount of reach. According to estimates by the online analytics firm Similarweb, the total number of monthly users of Truth Social last month was about 36 percent below the previous year’s level.

This development is problematic for TMTG because Truth Social is the company's most important product, the report added. At the same time, the platform has generated only very modest advertising revenue so far.