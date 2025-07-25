A man in Graz is said to have financed a luxurious lifestyle with fraudulent social benefits. (symbolic image) Bild: Robert Michael/dpa

A 61-year-old man in Graz is said to have defrauded himself of social welfare benefits for years by faking a disability. The total loss amounts to the equivalent of more than 250,000 francs.

Jan-Niklas Jäger

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Graz, Austria, a 61-year-old man is accused of having fraudulently obtained unlawful amounts of social welfare benefits over a period of years by faking a disability.

In total, more than the equivalent of 250,000 Swiss francs are said to have been lost.

The man is said to have used the money to finance a luxurious lifestyle while submitting false evidence of appropriate expenses.

He is also alleged to have provided false information about his state of health and thus obtained significantly more aid money than he was actually entitled to.

The suspect denies the allegations. Show more

A 61-year-old Austrian is alleged to have swindled himself out of up to 6,000 euros in welfare benefits per month for years. His scam: he feigned a disability.

The city of Graz approves a "personal budget" for people with severe mobility impairments. This is intended to help those affected regain self-determination. The man is accused of having the proof of use, which is supposed to prove that the money has been used appropriately, issued by people close to him without actually having paid for anything.

Instead, the money is said to have been spent on a luxurious lifestyle. The radio station oe24 reports on parties, expensive vehicles and vacations in Thailand, which were also not properly reported.

Suspect denies allegations

This fraud alone is said to have caused the city of Graz a loss of 265,000 euros. That is the equivalent of almost 250,000 francs. An application by the man to continue this aid payment was rejected because he was already suspected of fraud at the time.

The investigation into the man from Graz began in 2024 and was triggered by anonymous tips from the man's entourage. The investigators found that the suspect had not been dependent on aids such as a wheelchair or walker since at least 2019.

He is said to have misinformed the social insurance agency about his actual state of health. Experts awarded him level 4 care allowance for six years, although he was only entitled to level 1. The financial loss to the social insurance institution amounts to 36,000 euros, i.e. around 33,600 francs.

The accused denies the allegations. According to Graz police, he will soon be facing charges of multiple counts of serious commercial fraud.