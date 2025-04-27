Election in Vienna - Social Democrats win despite strong FPÖ - Gallery Mayor Ludwig sees Vienna as one of the most liveable cities in the world. Image: dpa Vienna's FPÖ top candidate Dominik Nepp focused on the issues of security and migration during the election campaign. Image: dpa Election in Vienna - Social Democrats win despite strong FPÖ - Gallery Mayor Ludwig sees Vienna as one of the most liveable cities in the world. Image: dpa Vienna's FPÖ top candidate Dominik Nepp focused on the issues of security and migration during the election campaign. Image: dpa

The right-wing FPÖ won the parliamentary elections in the fall. Now the capital of Austria has elected a new parliament. The projection shows: Vienna ticks differently.

Mayor Michael Ludwig's Social Democrats (SPÖ) have won the state election in Austria's capital Vienna, according to projections.

The Social Democrats won around 37 percent of the vote. Show more

According to projections, Mayor Michael Ludwig's Social Democrats (SPÖ) have defended first place in the state elections in Austria's capital Vienna - despite strong gains by the right-wing FPÖ. The Social Democrats won around 37 percent of the vote.

According to the projection, the FPÖ received around 23% of the vote - 16 percentage points more than in 2020, when the right-wing populists performed unusually poorly in the wake of the Ibiza scandal and related corruption allegations.

Former FPÖ leader Heinz-Christian Strache, who was at the center of the scandal at the time, attempted another political comeback on Sunday with his own party. However, he only received 1 percent of the vote, as the projection commissioned by the ORF broadcaster and the APA press agency showed.

Migration, crime and education the election campaign topics

During the election campaign, the FPÖ focused on the high proportion of foreigners and the sharp rise in youth crime in Vienna - the second largest German-speaking city after Berlin. Ludwig, on the other hand, emphasized during the election campaign that the city of two million people is perceived internationally as one of the safest and most liveable metropolises. Nevertheless, the SPÖ lost around five percentage points according to the forecast.

The projection, which shows a fluctuation margin of 1.8 percent, sees the Greens at around 13 percent. The liberal Neos party, which has governed Vienna with the SPÖ in recent years, won around 9 percent of the vote. This puts them just behind the conservative ÖVP, which dropped to around 11 percentage points.