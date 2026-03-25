The case attracted a lot of attention in the USA. Imago

A young woman accused online platforms in a US lawsuit that their services were addictive. A jury in Los Angeles awarded her millions of dollars.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Defeat for the Facebook group Meta and the Google video platform YouTube in a US court.

The platforms allegedly acted negligently and failed to adequately inform users about risks.

A woman had sued the platforms and has now been awarded three million dollars (approx. 2.37 million Swiss francs) by the court. Show more

The Facebook group Meta and the Google video platform YouTube have suffered a defeat in a US trial concerning the addictive potential of online services. Jurors in Los Angeles came to the conclusion that the platforms acted negligently and did not adequately inform users about the risks, as US media reported from the courtroom.

The jury awarded the 20-year-old plaintiff an amount of three million dollars, 70 percent of which was to be paid by Meta. The companies can appeal against the verdict. Meta said it did not agree with the decision and was examining its legal options.

Potentially groundbreaking trial

In the trial, the 20-year-old plaintiff, who only appeared under the initials KGM, accused online platforms of deliberately designing their services in such a way that users become addicted to them. One example of this is the function that allows users to keep scrolling to the next post. According to the woman, she started using the platforms as a child - and attributes her depression and anxiety to this.

The lawsuit was most recently directed against YouTube and the photo and video service Instagram, which belongs to the Meta Group. The companies behind the competitors Snapchat and Tiktok, which were also originally sued, escaped the lawsuit through a settlement.

Hundreds more lawsuits

The outcome of the proceedings could have a groundbreaking effect on hundreds of other lawsuits of a similar nature. Meta and Google rejected the allegations in the trial. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg was also questioned by the jury during the trial.

Just the day before, a jury in the US state of New Mexico had sentenced Meta to a fine of 375 million dollars because a US jury was convinced that the company had not done enough to protect young users against its better judgment. Meta intends to appeal.