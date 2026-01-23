ILLUSTRATION – A teenager is lying in a hanging chair, looking at his cell phone. (staged scene) Photo: Annette Riedl/dpa
Keystone
Experts commissioned by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen recommend restricting access to social media for children under 13 in all member states. According to a report presented in Brussels, the use of social media and other digital services by children under this age limit should only take place under parental supervision or in an educational setting, and for limited periods of time.