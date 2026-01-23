Social media has only partially democratized the debate on climate change. Established players continue to dominate, and climate-skeptic voices are gaining disproportionate visibility, as a study by the Universities of Zurich and Münster shows.

Social media platforms such as TikTok and X have only partially democratized the climate debate, according to a study. (File photo)

For their review, researchers from the Universities of Zurich and Münster (Germany) analyzed the international research literature on climate communication on social media, as the University of Zurich (UZH) announced on Tuesday.

The analysis, which appeared in the journal *Nature Climate Change*, covered global platforms such as X and TikTok, as well as regionally dominant networks.

The hope that social media could democratize climate communication by lowering barriers to access was only partially realized. According to the researchers, early studies initially confirmed that civil society movements and citizens were gaining a stronger voice.

Over time, however, it has become clear that established actors—such as political figures, government agencies, and traditional media—continue to shape the debate to a large extent. Among the non-established voices, climate-skeptical actors, in particular, often gained disproportionate visibility.

Separate Worlds

According to the researchers, a recent development is the increasing fragmentation of debates across different platforms. Previously, research focused on echo chambers—where people primarily encounter like-minded individuals—within individual networks. However, due in part to the rise of alternative platforms such as Truth Social, echo chambers are increasingly forming across different platforms. Users are then operating in separate worlds, which makes it more difficult to reach a common societal understanding of climate change, the researchers say.

Overall, climate-related content accounts for only a small portion of social media communication. People with little interest in the topic are exposed to it less frequently than they used to be through traditional media. It is unclear whether social media promotes knowledge about climate change, as study results do not paint a consistent picture. However, there is evidence suggesting that social media users tend to overestimate their own knowledge of the topic.