The Society of St. Pius X has filed a preliminary appeal against the Vatican's decision to excommunicate its six bishops. The Holy See made this decision on July 2, one day after the ordination of four of them.

The Vatican has not recognized the July 1 appointment of four bishops from the Society of St. Pius X. (File photo)

The so-called provisional appeal was filed on July 11. It is a response to the decision to excommunicate all the bishops of the Society. This decision was enforced by the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, which is tasked with promoting and safeguarding Catholic doctrine and moral teaching. A dicastery is equivalent to a court of law.

According to the decree issued by the Dicastery, the ordained ministers of the Society of St. Pius X deviate from the doctrine of the faith. This also includes their followers, who are likewise to be considered excommunicated. The appeal that has been filed has the effect of suspending the decree, in accordance with canon law, according to the Society of St. Pius X on its website.

Mass Celebrated by the New Bishop

With this appeal, the Brotherhood intends to “to exercise the right that the Church grants to every person who feels wronged by an administrative act to demand its correction, in a spirit of respect for ecclesiastical authority and faithful commitment to justice, truth, and the good of the Church,” the statement said.

On Wednesday, July 1, Swiss Abbé Pascal Schreiber, his American counterpart Michael Goldade, and French Abbés Michel Poinsinet de Sivry and Marc Hanappier were consecrated as bishops in Ecône, Valais. These ordinations were not recognized by the Vatican, against the backdrop of a schism—a religious split—the second since 1988.

All four were excommunicated by the Holy See on July 2, as were the other two bishops of the Society of St. Pius X: Alfonso de Galarreta of Spain and Bernard Fellay of Valais. Pascal Schreiber celebrated his first Mass on July 2, on the Feast of the Visitation.