Solar-powered caravan back in Switzerland after a trip around the world - Gallery Lucerne solar pioneer Louis Palmer on his arrival at the Lucerne School of Engineering and Architecture in Horwm Image: Keystone Louis Palmer covered over 100,000 kilometers on four continents on his three-year trip around the world with the SolarButterfly from 2022 to 2025. Image: Keystone Solar-powered caravan back in Switzerland after a trip around the world - Gallery Lucerne solar pioneer Louis Palmer on his arrival at the Lucerne School of Engineering and Architecture in Horwm Image: Keystone Louis Palmer covered over 100,000 kilometers on four continents on his three-year trip around the world with the SolarButterfly from 2022 to 2025. Image: Keystone

The Solar Butterfly caravan, powered by self-produced solar energy, has returned to Horw LU after a four-year trip around the world. The vehicle was developed at the University of Applied Sciences there.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Solar pioneer Louis Palmer was welcomed in front of the Lucerne School of Engineering and Architecture on Thursday morning. He had already circumnavigated the world with his solar cab in 2007 and 2008. In 2022, he set off on a new trip around the world, this time with the Solar Butterfly.

The vehicle is a caravan that can spread 40 square meters of solar panels like a butterfly spreads its wings. These, together with external 40 square meter panels, produce most of the electricity for the caravan, but also for the car that pulls it.

The peculiar vehicle was developed by students at Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts. The project was financed by donations and sponsors, including many companies in Central Switzerland, as Louis Palmer announced.

47 countries visited

According to its creator, the Solar Butterfly has covered around 100,000 kilometers in the last four years. It has crossed 47 countries on five continents. The highlight was its participation in the 2025 World Climate Change Conference in Belém, Brazil, Palmer announced.

A total of 44 people have been part of the Solar Butterfly team over the past four years. It has visited schools and companies to raise awareness of its cause. It also collected innovative projects to solve the climate problem. These are on display in the caravan.

Next, the Solar Butterfly will be touring Switzerland.