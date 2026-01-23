On Monday evening, about 400 people gathered in the village square in Untersiggenthal, Aargau, to express their solidarity with the victims of sexual violence committed by a former politician. They called for greater protection for victims.

The solidarity rally in front of the town hall, which had been approved, was organized by the SP Women of Aargau and supported by other groups. Many women of all ages were present, as were men of all ages.

The rally took place in Untersiggenthal in the district of Baden, as the defendant—a 57-year-old Swiss national and former SVP member of the Grand Council—had lived in that municipality. He is alleged to have committed the crimes against three women in his home. He has been in pretrial detention for three years.

The participants in the vigil wanted to express their solidarity with the victims. They called for a comprehensive and transparent investigation into the events. They said that victim protection must be strengthened.