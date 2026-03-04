The Solothurn license plate "SO 1" has been auctioned off for 390,000 francs. Keystone (Archivbild)

The first auction was stopped due to abusive bids: now the "SO 1" license plate has brought in 390,000 francs for the canton of Solothurn - a new record in Switzerland.

It worked on the second attempt: the online auction for the "SO 1" license plate brought in a lot of money for the canton of Solothurn: 390,000 francs. That is a Swiss record.

The auction with a starting price of 10,000 francs lasted a week and ended early Wednesday evening. There were 29 bids. The last bidder was "edelstark". The bidding time was extended several times by a few minutes because there were further bids shortly before the scheduled end at 5.00 pm. Two people pushed the price up by 10,000 francs each.

The Swiss record value for a license plate was previously CHF 299,000 - for "ZH 24" in 2024.

Fake bids with fantasy names

The auction of the "SO 1" license plate has a history: During the first auction in December, there were abusive bids with fantasy names of more than one million francs.

This made the cantonal administration suspicious overnight. According to the administration, "serious and comprehensible bids" of up to 357,000 francs were received one day before the million mark was reached. The unusually large price jumps in particular gave rise to suspicions of dubious bids.

The canton contacted the highest bidders - and the suspicion was confirmed: these were bids for fun. The canton pulled the plug and promised a new edition for a "legally compliant auction process". Anyone wishing to bid now had to identify themselves in advance with valid ID details and register online. There was also a credit check.

In the canton of Zurich, the lowest license plate number to date, "ZH 11", found a new owner in mid-December for 262,000 francs. The license plate "ZG 10" fetched exactly 233,000 francs in 2018. The canton of Aargau achieved its record value of 134,000 francs in September 2021 with the "AG 55" license plate.