A Petri dish containing a culture medium with harmless intestinal bacteria. Most of the Escherichia coli (E. coli) bacteria used in the study are beneficial intestinal inhabitants. Symbolbild: Kestone

They are already difficult to fight - but now they are becoming even more aggressive: researchers have shown that certain antibiotic resistance genes not only protect bacteria, but also make them even more dangerous. A discovery that should shake up the medical world.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Researchers discover new risks associated with antibiotic resistance.

Certain genes make bacteria more resistant and aggressive.

The good news: the results could make new therapies possible. Show more

Certain antibiotic resistance genes pose a double danger: they not only make bacteria resistant to antibiotics, but also increase their pathogenic potential. This is shown by a new study. The research results were published in the scientific journal "mBio", the University of Freiburg announced on Thursday.

Scientists previously assumed that the acquisition of resistance genes for bacteria is associated with high energy costs. The research group led by Laurent Poirel from the University of Freiburg has now disproved this assumption. In experiments with the bacterium Escherichia coli, the researchers investigated genes that contain the blueprint for so-called AmpC enzymes. These enzymes give the bacterium resistance to commonly used antibiotics.

Pathogens spread faster

The researchers proved that certain variants of these genes change the physiology of the bacterium. Instead of saving energy by reducing the production of locomotor organs, the bacteria with these genes boosted the production of these organs. This made the bacteria more mobile - which makes the pathogens more dangerous. They can multiply and spread better at the site of infection.

According to the university, these results should pave the way for further research. The aim is to find out which of the numerous resistance genes also have such a dual effect. In future, targeted drugs could be developed to reduce the pathogenic effect of the bacteria.