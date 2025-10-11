  1. Residential Customers
Behavioral research Some dogs are addicted to gambling, according to study

SDA

11.10.2025 - 04:55

As with humans, gambling addiction can also be dangerous for four-legged friends. (archive picture)
As with humans, gambling addiction can also be dangerous for four-legged friends. (archive picture)
Keystone

Some dogs will drop everything else for a toy. Their behavior resembles human behavioral addictions to gambling or online gaming, reports a Swiss-Austrian research team in the journal "Scientific Reports".

Keystone-SDA

11.10.2025, 04:55

A dog that is so in love with its toy that it won't let go of it: it sounds cute, but gambling addiction is also dangerous for dogs, as the researchers led by Stefanie Riemer from the University of Veterinary Medicine, Vienna (Vetmeduni) explain. For example, they do not stop even when they are completely overexerted or injured.

The research team - which also included Alja Mazzini, Katja Senn and Federico Monteleone from the University of Bern - included the play of 105 one to ten-year-old dogs with a toy of their own choice in their analysis. The most common breeds were representatives of classic working breeds. The behavior of 33 of the four-legged friends was rated as addictive.

