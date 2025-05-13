A patrol found a fatally injured man in an apartment in the Plainpalais district of Geneva on Sunday evening. Keystone (Symbolbild)

A 65-year-old man has been stabbed to death in Geneva - presumably by his son. The 31-year-old was apparently suffering from severe mental health problems.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 65-year-old man has been stabbed to death in Geneva, presumably by his own son.

According to the Geneva public prosecutor's office, the 31-year-old son suffered from severe mental health problems. Show more

A 65-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by his son in Geneva on Sunday. According to the Geneva public prosecutor's office, the 31-year-old son suffered from severe mental health problems.

The police emergency call center was informed shortly after 6 p.m. on Sunday evening that a man in a mentally unstable condition was in an apartment in the Plainpalais district of Geneva, the public prosecutor's office announced on Tuesday.

When they arrived, a patrol found the victim unconscious in the apartment. The man could not be resuscitated.

According to initial findings, the son had killed the father, the public prosecutor's office said. The accused, who lived with his father, is presumed innocent. The circumstances of the crime are the subject of an ongoing investigation by the criminal investigation department.