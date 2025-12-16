Nick Reiner was arrested several hours after the bodies were found. (archive picture) Image: Keystone/AP/Invision/Richard Shotwell

The violent deaths of "Harry and Sally" director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele shocked more than just the movie world. The couple's son is charged with two counts of murder.

Following the violent deaths of "Harry and Sally" director Rob Reiner and his wife, photographer and producer Michele Singer Reiner, the couple's son, Nick Reiner, has been charged with premeditated murder. District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman announced the charges against the 32-year-old in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Because of the double murder, special circumstances would apply. Nick Reiner used a knife as a weapon, Hochman continued.

District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman was joined by @LAPDHQ @LAPDPoliceChief to announce that 32-year-old Nick Reiner was charged today with murdering his parents, Hollywood luminary Rob Reiner and photographer-producer Michele Singer Reiner, at the couple’s Brentwood home. pic.twitter.com/TL4ijXGBdB — Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office (@LADAOffice) December 17, 2025

If convicted, he could face life imprisonment and possibly even the death penalty, the prosecutor said. Nick Reiner is to appear in court for formal charges after a medical examination has been completed. The date for this was not yet known.

The 32-year-old was arrested on Sunday evening, around six hours after police discovered the slain couple at their home in the Brentwood neighborhood. The arrest was made near a university campus in Los Angeles, said police chief Jim McDonnell.

"Heartbreaking and deeply personal" case

McDonnell said, "This case is heartbreaking and deeply personal, not only for the Reiner family and their loved ones, but for our entire city. We will continue to support the Reiner family and ensure that every step is taken with care, dignity and determination." Representatives of the family did not initially comment.

Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Singer Reiner were found dead in their Los Angeles home on Sunday afternoon (local time). A police representative told the AP that investigators believe the 78-year-old Reiner and his 70-year-old wife died of stab wounds.

A few hours later, Nick Reiner was arrested as a suspect. He had repeatedly spoken about his addiction problems in the past. At the age of 18, he had already been in treatment several times, at times he lived on the streets and suffered relapses.

Defendant not at court hearing

Nick Reiner was due to appear in court on Tuesday, but did not show up. The reason for this was of a medical nature, said Nick Reiner's lawyer Alan Jackson outside the courthouse. He did not know any further details.

Nick Reiner is said to have last lived in a guest house on his parents' property, the "Los Angeles Times" reported, citing family friends. On Saturday evening, the three of them were at a party at the home of US comedian Conan O'Brien. According to several media reports, the son behaved conspicuously and got into an argument with his father.

Father and son discuss relationship in film

Rob and Nick Reiner addressed their difficult relationship and Nick Reiner's fight against drugs in the semi-autobiographical film "Being Charlie" from 2016. Nick Reiner co-wrote and Rob Reiner directed the film about the struggles of a drug-addicted son and his famous father. "It forced us to understand ourselves better than we had before," Rob Reiner told the AP in 2016. "While we were making the movie, I said to Nick, "You know, it doesn't matter what happens with this movie, we've already won.""

Rob Reiner has been one of Hollywood's best-known directors for decades. His works include classics from the 1980s and 1990s such as "A Question of Honor", "Harry and Sally" and "The Princess Bride". His role as Meathead in Norman Lear's 1970s TV classic "All in the Family" made him famous and earned him two Emmy Awards.

According to the prosecution, his wife Michele was 70 years old. The couple, who had been married since 1989, had three children together: Jake, Nick and Romy. The director also adopted the daughter of his first wife, actress, producer and director Penny Marshall.

With material from the AP news agency.