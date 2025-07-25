The sale of the entertainment company Paramount surprisingly became a political issue due to Donald Trump. Now the green light has been given from Washington.

The sale of Hollywood group Paramount to billionaire Hollywood film producer David Ellison has received the green light from Washington. The telecommunications regulator FCC approved the 8 billion dollar deal around a year after it was announced.

David Ellison, son of Silicon Valley billionaire, Oracle co-founder and Trump supporter Larry Ellison, is buying the media group Paramount. (archive picture) Image: IMAGO/ZUMA Wire

She has a say because Paramount owns the CBS channel. In the meantime, the takeover had run into the mills of politics: US President Donald Trump took CBS to court for allegedly interfering in the election campaign.

Trump accused the CBS program "60 Minutes" of editing a long interview with Kamala Harris, his rival in the race for the White House, last year in such a way that it concealed a weak answer. "60 Minutes" denied misleading editing and also published a transcript to refute the allegations. Although US media law experts saw the company in a strong position, Paramount agreed to a 16 million dollar settlement with Trump. This was seen by many in the industry as a concession to save the Paramount sale.

Vanguard against diversity programs

This is because the traditionally neutral FCC became an instrument for implementing the president's agenda during Trump's second term in office. For example, it only approved several mergers in the telecommunications industry after the companies involved discontinued their diversity programs. From the point of view of FCC chief Brendan Carr, who was appointed by Trump, such initiatives are unfair.

The FCC (Federal Communications Commission) announced that the new Paramount will now have an internal ombudsman for two years who will ensure political neutrality. There will also be no diversity programs at the company.

Ellison is buying Paramount through his production company Skydance Media. His father, Silicon Valley billionaire Larry Ellison, who is known as a Trump supporter, is a major backer of the deal.

Ellison Junior can also be found in Trump's inner circle. In April, for example, he was with the US President at a UFC fight in Miami. Also in the ring: Elon Musk with one of his sons, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and US Senator Ted Cruz.