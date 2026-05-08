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Despite the chip crisis Sony expects rising profits

SDA

8.5.2026 - 11:50

Sony benefited last year from higher game sales as well as from the music business. (archive image)
Sony benefited last year from higher game sales as well as from the music business. (archive image)
Keystone

The Japanese electronics and entertainment group Sony increased its operating profit by 13 percent in the 2025/26 financial year to the end of March.

Keystone-SDA

08.05.2026, 11:50

08.05.2026, 13:14

For the current financial year, the Group expects further profit growth thanks to the video games and music divisions - despite high costs for electronic components needed to build the Playstation 5 games console.

Sony's turnover in the last financial year amounted to 12,479.6 billion yen, or the equivalent of 62.1 billion Swiss francs. This corresponds to an increase of 4 percent compared to the previous year. Operating profit rose by 13 percent to 1447.5 billion yen or 7.2 billion Swiss francs.

The results were mainly driven by the video games and music business. Higher game sales and improved revenue from streaming services, mobile applications and merchandising products contributed to this.

By contrast, sales of the Playstation 5, the Japanese group's most important console, declined. This trend is likely to continue in the current financial year. However, Sony did not provide specific sales figures for the console or the associated games.

The price of the Playstation 5 was last increased again in April. Sony justified this with the increased costs for electronic components.

For 2026/27, Sony expects a slight decline in sales, but at the same time a 13 percent increase in operating profit. Despite sharply rising prices for electronic components as a result of the massive expansion of data centers for artificial intelligence, the Group expects margins for consoles to remain stable.

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