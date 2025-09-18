Barry Callebaut is the largest chocolate manufacturer in the world. Climate change is driving up the price of cocoa and putting producers under pressure. KEYSTONE

Barry Callebaut, the world's largest chocolate manufacturer, is working on substitutes for cocoa in order to reduce its dependence on the expensive raw material. The basis is to be sunflower seeds.

The rise in cocoa prices as a result of poor harvests in West Africa due to climate change is forcing manufacturers such as Barry Callebaut to raise prices by up to 63%.

Despite higher prices, demand for chocolate remains stable, which, according to CEO Feld, is due to prices having been too low for a long time. Show more

Cocoa can already be produced artificially in bioreactors, the 60-year-old manager told the "Neue Zürcher Zeitung" newspaper on Thursday. "Such alternatives will not replace the cocoa bean. But they will make up a significant part of the market in the longer term," explained Feld.

According to the CEO, the Group is cooperating with start-ups that use precision fermentation to produce chocolate flavor from sunflower seeds.

The background to this is the drastic rise in the price of cocoa beans. Feld emphasized that prices had to be raised by 63% in the current fiscal year, although Barry Callebaut's sales volume only fell by 6.3%.

Climate change drives up prices

Feld pointed out that chocolate had been "sold far too cheaply" in recent decades and that it was right to pay more for the "high-quality natural product". Despite higher prices, consumer demand remained largely stable. According to Feld, many were "even more willing to treat themselves to a small piece of chocolate".

The price spikes are mainly due to poor harvests in West Africa as a result of climate change. According to Feld, climate change means that rain no longer falls evenly, but in heavy bursts, while at the same time longer dry periods put a strain on the plantations. In addition, the tree population is too old because governments banned new plantations years ago.

Barry Callebaut is also adapting its business model to become less dependent on cocoa. In future, the Group wants to incorporate more cocoa powder into its own chocolate solutions, for example in compound products with additional fats or fruit. "We currently sell more than 80% of our cocoa powder to third parties. In future, we want to channel it more into our own chocolate solutions, where we have much more added value."

