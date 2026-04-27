So far, car drivers in particular have been moaning about the economic consequences of the war in Iran. But even everyday products such as shoes and soft toys are not immune to higher prices.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you The war in the Middle East is driving up oil prices and making not only fuels but also numerous everyday products more expensive.

Because oil is a key raw material for thousands of consumer goods, production and transportation costs are rising along the entire supply chain.

Companies are reacting with price increases, stockpiling or lower margins - consumers are having to adjust to higher prices across the board. Show more

The war in Iran could also affect soft toys in the near future. Three weeks after the start of the war, his suppliers in China informed him that the procurement of polyester and acrylic had become 10 to 15 percent more expensive, Ricardo Venegas, CEO of the US toy company Aleni Brands, told the news agency dpa.

For the time being, he can still absorb the higher costs. But if the war continues for another three to six months, he will have to increase prices by the beginning of next year.

Most people outside the conflict area have so far felt the effects of the war primarily at the petrol station. Because the Strait of Hormuz, which is important for the export of crude oil, is de facto closed, the price of petrol and diesel has shot up. Air fares are also likely to rise.

Consumers are also expecting higher costs for food, furniture and all other goods that are delivered by diesel-powered trucks.

Oil derivatives everywhere

However, the problem extends much further afield, as it is not only fuel that is extracted from the increasingly scarce crude oil. Refineries also convert the raw material into chemicals, waxes, oils and other substances. These are used to produce polyester and acrylic, for example, which Aleni Brands uses to make its cuddly toys.

"The situation shows how much oil permeates our system. And we can't get away from it," the company founder told dpa. "Who would have thought that the price of a toy is directly linked to oil?"

But it's not just about toys. Crude oil is a complex mixture of hydrocarbons. Refineries break these down into smaller chemical building blocks, known as petrochemicals. According to the US Department of Energy, these are then used to produce more than 6,000 consumer goods - from car parts and glasses to golf balls, guitar strings, hearing aids, T-shirts and dentures.

Petroleum derivatives are also used in a lot of packaging. And because the global oil supply has already been disrupted for more than seven weeks, the higher production costs could also make purchases more expensive, warn trade groups and companies.

Climate economist Gernot Wagner of Columbia University's School of Business says 85 percent of the oil produced worldwide is consumed in the form of fuels. The rest goes into a wide range of consumer goods.

The domino effect

Experts expect cost pressures across the supply network to increase if oil prices remain above 90 dollars a barrel in the coming months.

US shoe and clothing manufacturers will have to conclude contracts with suppliers for polyester fibers and yarns by the end of April in order to prepare for the Christmas business, Nate Herman, Vice President of the American Apparel & Footwear Association, told dpa. The price has risen from 90 cents per kilogram before the war to 1.33 dollars now.

Soon, prices could also rise in shoe stores due to the geopolitical situation. Symbolbild: Andreas Arnold/dpa

Most members of the footwear trade organization Footwear Distributors and Retailers of America (FDRA) have a stock of finished products, says managing director Matt Priest. This buffer against higher material costs will last for two to three months.

Hoarding at the current price

Other companies are trying to stock up quickly with cheap supplies. The company Rinseroo sells shower head, bathtub and washbasin attachments. The manufacturer of its shower head attachments has announced that it will raise prices by 30 percent within 30 days, company founder Lisa Lane told dpa. So she ordered three times the quantity at the current price.

"We want [...] people to want to keep buying from us," says Lane. Rinseroo could not ask for more money again after raising prices just last year due to higher US tariffs on imports from China.

And the Gentell company does not want to pass on the increased costs for its wound care products in full to its customers. According to Managing Director David Navazio, costs have risen by 20 percent. However, he only wants to increase prices by 15 percent.

An end to the war will hardly bring him any relief, Navazio told the news agency. "In the past, I've seen transportation costs go down, but I've never seen commodity prices go down."

With material from the news agency dpa

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